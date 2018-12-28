NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,672,374 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 13,973,920 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,793,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 11,435 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $897,190.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044 shares in the company, valued at $944,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $175,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,485 shares of company stock worth $2,920,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 67.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,910,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,545,000 after purchasing an additional 82,975 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NetApp by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,647,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 842,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,493,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 908,642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 33.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,247 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NetApp has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/netapp-inc-ntap-short-interest-up-19-3-in-december.html.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.