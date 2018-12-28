Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 731,104 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $63.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/neuberger-berman-group-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.