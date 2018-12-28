Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 45,111 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,111 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $36,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,615,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,758,000 after buying an additional 140,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,508,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,937,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,446,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,498,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 359,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,921,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,350,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

