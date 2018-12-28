Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 860 Shares of IDEX Co. (IEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of IDEX worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,532,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $125.43 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

