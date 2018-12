NEXT/ADR (NXGPY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $26.67 on Friday. NEXT/ADR has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $41.84.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEXT/ADR (NXGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.