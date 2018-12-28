Niu Technologies (NIU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.04

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 2260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.12 price target on the stock.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.81 million for the quarter.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

