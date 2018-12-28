Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price shot up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.26. 696,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 338,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Weber Alan W owned 0.63% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nobilis Health (HLTH) Shares Up 18.2%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/nobilis-health-hlth-shares-up-18-2.html.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.