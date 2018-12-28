Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $7.12 Million in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Stock

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 103.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,062,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 93.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,811 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter valued at $14,692,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,703,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 735,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

