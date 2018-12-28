Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,639 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 534,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ONEOK from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,639 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/nordea-investment-management-ab-sells-5639-shares-of-oneok-inc-oke.html.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.