Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $248.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $1.4354 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

