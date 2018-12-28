Northern Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 151,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,966,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.
