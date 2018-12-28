Northern Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 151,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,966,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/northern-trust-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-ntrs.html.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.