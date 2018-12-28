Northwest Natural (NWN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.28. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $79,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,093,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,163,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,063,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.