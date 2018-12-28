Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) versus Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Critical Contrast

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Tempur Sealy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.12 $3.76 million N/A N/A Tempur Sealy International $2.75 billion 0.82 $151.40 million $3.20 12.96

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Lifestyle and Tempur Sealy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77% Tempur Sealy International 5.12% 97.08% 5.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nova Lifestyle and Tempur Sealy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempur Sealy International 1 3 4 0 2.38

Tempur Sealy International has a consensus target price of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than Nova Lifestyle.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Nova Lifestyle on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. As of October 23, 2018, the company operated 25 Tempur-Pedic retail stores. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

