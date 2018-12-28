NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.42 million during the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.