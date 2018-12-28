NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG opened at $38.62 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

