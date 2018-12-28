NTG Clarity Networks (NCI) Shares Down 22.2%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) traded down 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 185,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 100,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

