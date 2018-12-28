NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.94.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.20. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 104.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

