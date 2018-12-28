NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Receives $101.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.