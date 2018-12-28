Olive (OLE) Price Up 39.6% This Week

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Olive token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Coinsuper and IDCM. Olive has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $24,365.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Olive has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Olive alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.02393585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00151795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00200879 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025921 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive’s genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE.

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.