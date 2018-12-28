On The Beach Group (OTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $348.00

Shares of On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 348 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.55), with a volume of 98867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

About On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

