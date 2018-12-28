Ooma Inc (OOMA) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,703 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Ooma worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 576,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair raised shares of Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $157,219.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,564 shares of company stock worth $488,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

