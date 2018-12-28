Opko Health (OPK) Shares Up 24.9%

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 24.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.16. 17,710,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 5,440,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 72.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Opko Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Opko Health by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

