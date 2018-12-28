OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of OUSM opened at $23.43 on Friday. OShares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

