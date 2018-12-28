Otonomy (OTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.78. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,983.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 113,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.1% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

