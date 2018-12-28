Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Outlook Therapeutics an industry rank of 69 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,412. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

