Oxycoin (OXY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $735,738.00 and $5.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxycoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00067557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000787 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000527 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 892,616,416 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

