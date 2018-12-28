Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $758,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 68,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 65.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 100,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown purchased 7,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

