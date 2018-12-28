Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 918 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

