Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 26,547 ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,604,000 after buying an additional 48,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 449,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,510,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 131,036 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,298,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 59,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 562.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,442,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 1,224,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $669.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $507.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.26 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 7.36%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.17%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,482.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neal V. Fenwick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 520,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,013.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $156,253 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Barrington Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

