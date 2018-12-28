Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $310,000 in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth $1,925,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 29.8% during the third quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nevro by 4,723.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 32.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,763,000 after buying an additional 562,933 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

