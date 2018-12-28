Peculium (PCL) Trading Up 71.7% Over Last 7 Days

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Peculium has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $201,996.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peculium has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.11952814 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00029494 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,207,856,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,966,773,878 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

