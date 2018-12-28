Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report released on Monday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 95,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 347,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

