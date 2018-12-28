PentaNova Energy (PNO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of PentaNova Energy Corp (CVE:PNO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 801180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

About PentaNova Energy (CVE:PNO)

PentaNova Energy Corp. operates as a hydrocarbon exploration and production company in Latin America. It holds various assets in Colombia and Argentina. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

