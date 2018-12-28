PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Trimmed by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 323,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 215,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 133,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

In related news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

