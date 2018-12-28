Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 134.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,385 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after buying an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,246 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 66.8% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 319,293 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 127,894 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Perficient news, Director James R. Kackley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,038.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/perficient-inc-prft-shares-bought-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.