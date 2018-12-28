Petrofac Limited (PFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 731.88 ($9.56).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petrofac to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £47,186.18 ($61,657.10). Also, insider George J. Pierson bought 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.62) per share, with a total value of £4,996.20 ($6,528.42).

PFC opened at GBX 456.50 ($5.96) on Friday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 345.20 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 941 ($12.30).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.