PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PBR stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 16,520,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,179,543. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,912,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,622 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 137.5% during the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 4,999,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,657 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth about $48,728,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2,379.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.