Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 80,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 426,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 190,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

