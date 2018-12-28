PFSweb (PFSW) vs. Zillow Group (Z) Critical Comparison

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PFSweb and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zillow Group 1 6 4 0 2.27

PFSweb presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $326.83 million 0.31 -$3.96 million $0.20 25.95 Zillow Group $1.08 billion 5.95 -$94.42 million N/A N/A

PFSweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 0.47% 13.65% 3.47% Zillow Group -7.94% 0.06% 0.05%

Summary

PFSweb beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce platform development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, and kitting and assembly services; and order management services, such as technology collaboration and information management services. In addition, the company offers customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

