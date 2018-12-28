PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,130. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

