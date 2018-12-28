PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

MINT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $100.96. 1,836,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,974. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $101.72.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

