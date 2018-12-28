Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pioneer Power Solutions an industry rank of 182 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Pioneer Power Solutions had a positive return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments.

