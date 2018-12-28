Pioneering Technology (PTE) Trading Down 17.6%

Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) shares fell 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 96,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides Safe-T-element, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SmartBurner, an intelligent cooking system; and RangeMinder, a technology that prevents unattended cooking fires.

