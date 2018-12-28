Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Core Laboratories’ Q1 2019 Earnings (CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Core Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

CLB stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $130.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

