PitisCoin Hits Market Cap of $329,200.00 (PTS)

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, PitisCoin has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. PitisCoin has a market cap of $329,200.00 and $672.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PitisCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013647 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00062816 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PitisCoin

PitisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,955,867 tokens. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin. PitisCoin’s official website is pitiscoin.asia.

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

