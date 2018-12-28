Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $808,000 Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 87.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLNX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $90.79 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

