Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,729,000 after acquiring an additional 943,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 443,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,275,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 414,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 317,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,518,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after buying an additional 257,213 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLPH opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $60.39.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DLPH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other news, Director Robin J. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,037.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,810 shares of company stock worth $1,051,103. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

