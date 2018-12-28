Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 84,958 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,958 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

