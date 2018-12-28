Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6254 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NYSEARCA:PPEM opened at $18.73 on Friday. Portfolio+ Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

