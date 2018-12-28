Premier Oil (PMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.70

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 8714535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

PMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 146.11 ($1.91).

In other news, insider Richard Rose purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,952.18).

Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

